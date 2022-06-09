Kurt Vile released his ninth album (watch my moves) last month and dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform two songs– one for the show and another just for the web.

Here’s Kurt Vile and The Violators with a song inspired by where it was recorded, “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone”…

Vile’s web-exclusive performance was a John Prine cover that Vile recorded for his 2020 EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV. Check out his performance of “How Lucky”…

And we’re happy to announce that 91.9 WFPK presents Kurt Vile and The Violators with Julia Shapiro of Chastity Belt at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Tuesday, October 18th! Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10AM ET.

