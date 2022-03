Kurt Vile is back with another preview from his upcoming album (watch my moves). The new song is titled “Hey Like A Child” and follows the February release “Like Exploding Stones”. The new album is his first for label Verve Records, following his last full-length Bottle It In (2018), and the 2020 EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV.

(watch my moves) is set for released on April 15. Listen to “Hey Like A Child” below.

