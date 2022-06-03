Kentucky/Nashville band Multi Ultra conjures up the snarkiness of New York Dolls and the punk energy of Ramones in their new single “Switch It Up”. Derrick Wesley is the Kentucky part and vocalist for the band. The band also features Nolan Brown (Guitar, BGVs), Chris Bevacqua (Bass), and Chrystian Kaplan (Drums). About the new song Nolan says:

‘“Switch It Up” came to life out of a freestyling session. We got some gritty chords and started joking around, getting snarky on the mic. This tune is a reminder to let loose and just have fun. Responsibilities wear heavier with age, but “switching up” your routine or process can get you in touch with the inner kid. Age is a mindset, so we bottled up all the grungy angst we could and let it rip. We hope “Switch It Up” can add a triple espresso shot of adrenaline to your day!”

Multi Ultra is gearing up for a busy summer including a performance in Somerset, Kentucky at the Master Musician’s Festival on July 15 at 4 pm EST.