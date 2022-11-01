Halloween hasn’t officially happened until Lake Street Dive share their annual cover!

Never ones to go half-way, the band inhabited the personas of the Traveling Wilburys, the iconic 80s supergroup that featured Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne, noting,

“It’s easy, being in our band, to notice the shining individuality of each member and their contribution to the overall chemistry that is Lake Street Dive. Sometimes we feel like we’re in a supergroup! Well, that was the inspiration behind choosing The Traveling Wilburys for our Halloween video this year! Possibly the best supergroup of all time! Besides maybe the original Genesis lineup. Furthermore, we’re all very sensitive, so we chose their banger “Handle with Care.” Please enjoy, and handle yourselves with care this coming winter season.”

Check out Lake Street Dive‘s take on the Wilburys’ 1988 classic “Handle With Care”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.