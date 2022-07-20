When Lake Street Dive released their covers EP Fun Machine in 2012 it was a turning point for the Boston band. Now a decade later, they’re revisiting that significant time in their history!

Fun Machine: The Sequel comes out September 9th and is described by LSD this way:

“Imagine you walk into your favorite local dive bar and Lake Street Dive is on stage, doing our regular weekly gig for $5 a head. These are the songs we’d be covering there and how we’d be playing them. Some deep cuts, some sentimental favorites and some (hopefully) epic crowd pleasers.”

The EP includes the band’s interpretations of classics by the likes of Dionne Warwick, Carole King, The Pointer Sisters, and as you’ll hear in our first preview of the release, Bonnie Raitt‘s “Nick of Time”…

Oh, and check out Lake Street Dive‘s fun “trailer” for the release…

