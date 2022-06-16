Lana Del Rey and Father John Misty (aka Joshua Tillman) have sort of crossed paths musically before, with Del Rey being inspired to write “Coachella– Woodstock in My Mind” after seeing the latter perform, plus Tillman appeared in her “Freak” video as well.

Now the mutual admiration continues, with Del Rey putting her ethereal spin on a track from the new Father John Misty album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, and Tillman chiming in towards the end.

Tillman told DIY of the cover, “Aside from lots of ineffable singing-things that a real singer can bring to a song, she’s got some incredible ad-libs in there. Any one of hers you could have built a whole song around. Love her.”

And if you can’t get enough of the song, Father John Misty also released an official video for his version…

