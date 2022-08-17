Lance Reddick on the Outrageous Comedy of Netflix’s Farzar & Portraying Albert Wesker in Resident Evil

Lance Reddick sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his roles in Netflix’s Farzar and Resident Evil. The actor talks about his transition from The Wire-style drama to the comedy he’s been more part of over the past few years, finding bluer comedy later in life thanks to Eddie Murphy, his music background and how he incorporates it into his acting. Reddick also tells us about what attracted him to both projects, choosing to stay away from symbolism when preparing for a role, and his upcoming role in the White Men Can’t Jump which also stars Jack Harlow.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.