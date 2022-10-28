LeAnn Rimes on Making Up with Her Past, Texting in Rage Against the Machine Lyrics, and Honoring Taylor Hawkins

LeAnn Rimes joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, god, how it follows and was influenced by her 2020 chant record, and sonically digging into world and ancient rhythms. The musician/actress tells us about the many guests that help out, including Ziggy Marley, Sheila E, Ben Harper, and Stephan Lesard from Dave Matthews Band, what the word god represents within this work, and the fractured existence that women face. Rimes also recounts how she’s been texting in Rage Against the Machine lyrics with her bandmates and crew, tying her past and present with her recent 25th anniversary, and her friendship with the late Taylor Hawkins.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.