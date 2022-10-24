Actor, comedian, and musician Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. TMZ reports that Jordan died earlier today after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his car into the side of a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said Jordan’s agent David Shaul in a statement confirming his death. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan, who also starred in the Louisville-based Call Me Kat, sat down with Kyle Meredith in 2021 to talk about his debut album, Company’s Comin’.

