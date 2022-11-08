Based in Louisville and Lexington Kentucky, Letters of Acceptance offer jangly guitar pop in their new song “Statue of You”. The song and sound is reminiscent of the 1980’s roots rock boom with bands like The Del Fuegos and The Long Ryders. The band formed several years ago by Clint Newman and John Norris as a duo, then added Tim Welch on drums and Scott Whiddon on bass. “Statue of You” is the first single from LOA’s forthcoming album Shadow Problems, which will be released in three installments throughout 2023. Catch them live at The Portal 1512 on Friday, November 11th with Drift City and Chorin. In the meantime, check out their colorful lyric video for “Statue of You” now streaming.