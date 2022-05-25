listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Old school meets the new wave on “Keep That Funk Alive”, the new collaborative track from modern funk band Lettuce featuring legendary bassist and funk icon Bootsy Collins.

Lettuce is comprised of Adam Deitch (drums), Ryan Zoidis (saxophone), Adam ‘Shmeeans’ Smirnoff (guitar), Erick ‘Jesus’ Coomes (bass), Nigel Hall (keyboards/vocals), and Eric ‘Benny’ Bloom (trumpet). With their consistent touring, the band has not only built a loyal fan base, but have become major players in the modern funk scene,

“Linking up organically with one of the inventors of funk music, eternally iconic bassist and vocalist Bootsy Collins, still feels like a dream,” says Deitch. “Bootsy wants to keep the Funk alive…and we wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Major props to Bootzilla for believing in us!”

The collaborative track will appear on Lettuce’s upcoming studio LP, Unify, due out on June 3rd via Round Hill Records.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.