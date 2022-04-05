Lexington, Kentucky’s indie rock band Lylak just released a new song from their upcoming album due July of 2022. The song is called “Samba (Same Old Haunts)” written by Elizabeth Varnado, one of the vocalists and violinist for the band. Elizabeth says “Playful acoustic guitar follows a samba beat to accompany this song about memories that stick to different haunts around your hometown — especially if your old hometown remains your current one. Is it a character flaw that even when things are good I wanna get out of here? I don’t want to let you down.”

The band has been working with Tom Hnatow as producer and Duane Lundy for the mixing. Other members of the band are Gideon Maki (vocals, guitar), Paul Varnado (bass/synth), and Zachary Martin (drums). We’ve not heard one bad note from this band since they first sent us their song “Beggar” in 2019. We hope they continue to close the gap between Lexington and Louisville with even more great music on the way! Listen to “Samba (Same Old Haunts)” below!