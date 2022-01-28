Lexington-based band The Wooks are gearing up for the release of their next album Flyin’ High. The new collection is a raw and honest record, even abandoning the standard studio use of a metronome click track. The title track, as well as the newest single “Little While” have been shared ahead of the release.

Guitarist and vocalist CJ Cain shared the intense story that inspired the album’s title track:

“Flyin’ High” is a tune I wrote depicting two different couples both are dear friends of mine, Jim Bob and Pam, and Chub and Rose. Their stories are tied together by a chorus that is inspired by a plane crash that Pam and Jim Bob witnessed in their pasture field. Pam’s cousin Allen was the pilot and he was lucky to survive. The imagery of the plane going down helps drive home the point that no matter how bad things are going, true love can get ya through. I tried to capture a Van Morrison/The Band vibe in the recording and Allen Cooke [on the Dobro resonator guitar] and Jesse Wells [on fiddle] really helped make that happen in the solo section.

The second single “Little While” had a simpler, but still profound inspiration. Mandolin player and vocalist Harry Clark shared:

I wrote “Little While” one day in all of about 10 minutes. I guess I was feeling sentimental about things that were once close to me but have slipped out of physical reach. Everything in the song has a somewhat personal meaning to me. My first dog was an Australian Sheppard named Buck and he makes an appearance in the first line.

The melody felt more like an old time song than a bluegrass song and George [Guthrie (banjo/vocals)] instinctively started playing clawhammer on it the first time he played it. I knew I’d want a fiddle to help tie that rhythmic sound together once we were in the studio and I think Nate Leath [on fiddle] really made the song in the end. He brought an energy to the recording that nobody else I know could have. The extended ending that made the final cut was one of those magical moments that couldn’t have been reproduced no matter how many times we tried.

Flyin’ High is set to be released on February 25. The Wooks will be celebrating the release with a special concert in Louisville at Zanzabar on February 24 with The Dirty Grass Players. Check out the music video for the title track and watch a performance of the newest single “Little While” below.