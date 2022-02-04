When former Oasis member Liam Gallagher announced a new album was in the works a few months ago, we knew it would be something to look forward to!

C’MON YOU KNOW comes out May 27th via Warner Records and will be followed by two sold-out shows at Knebworth in June.

Gallagher’s new album track features Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who not only offers up his drumming prowess and backing vocals, he co-wrote the tune as well.

Check out the lyric video for “Everything’s Electric”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.