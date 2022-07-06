listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Allison Ponthier asks the question: “When celebrities — especially misunderstood famous women — pass away, what happens after they die?” She searches for the answer and explores the afterlife in her new single, “Hollywood Forever Cemetery.” It appears on her new EP, Shaking Hands with Elvis.

She added: “It’s also about how people think being famous will fix them – only others get more vicious and critical the less they see someone as a person.. “I’m very drawn to finding the human in people who have been dehumanised.”

She shared the accompanying surreal video stating: “In this video, ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery’ is a haven for those whose value and talents were taken for granted in life. While I truly believe that anyone can receive the help they need to make life worth living, I always wanted to imagine the stars that were gone too soon in a place that respected them.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.