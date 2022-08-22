listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell has released a new version of her song “You’re Not Alone,” featuring Brandi Carlile with string arrangement by SistaStrings. The song originally appeared on Our Native Daughters’ (Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, and Leyla McCalla) critically acclaimed debut album in 2019.

Russell commented on her inspiration behind the song, “Our circle is battered and bloody but still, whole. None above, none below — our one human family — equal under the listening sky,”

She further explained how song ties into recent current events, “Every child deserves to be loved and protected. Our families with LGBTQIA+ parents are just as precious. No one should be forced into the sacred role of parenthood against their will. Human Rights are worth fighting for. We’ve come a long way but we must go farther still.”

Proceeds for the track sold through Bandcamp will be shared with The Looking out Foundation, Everytown Support Fund, and Fight for Reproductive Rights Campaign.

