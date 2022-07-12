listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays has returned with new music! “Pharmacist” is the lead single from their upcoming album, Blue Rev, set for release October 7 via Polyvinyl. It will be their first new album in 5 years.

The band never intended to take so long to finish their third album. They began writing and cutting its first bits soon after releasing 2017’s Antisocialites. Then… life got in the way. According to a press release, they toured more than expected, a surefire interruption for a band that doesn’t write on the road. A watchful thief then broke into singer Molly Rankin’s apartment and swiped a recorder full of demos, one day before a basement flood nearly ruined all the band’s gear. They subsequently lost a rhythm section and, due to border closures, couldn’t rehearse for months with their masterful new one, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell.

We’re glad they’re finally back! Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



