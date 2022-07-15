listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Amanda Shires has released her emotional new single, “Empty Cups,” featuring her longtime friend and Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris. It’s the third song she’s shared from her upcoming album, Take It Like A Man, out July 29 via ATO Records. The new song follows the previously released tracks “Hawk For The Dove” and “Take It Like A Man.”

“I recorded ‘Empty Cups’ after everyone left because I didn’t want to accidentally cry or get a shaky voice in front of my friends,” Shires revealed in a press release. “I asked Maren to sing on this one because our voices blend like sisters and because I knew that wherever my voice wavered, she’d be steady.”

WFPK is proud the present Amanda Shires at Headliners Music Hall Thursday, November 3rd.

The accompanying video for “Empty Cups” also features Shires’ husband Jason Isbell.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

ong>

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.