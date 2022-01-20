listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Amos Lee continues to inspire us as he chronicles his own struggles with anxiety, loneliness and despair. His latest single, “See The Light,” offers encouragement as he works to de-stigmatize conversations around mental health.

The song finds Lee courageously opening up about struggles with isolation (“when I fall off the map / disappear without a trace”) and panic attacks (“when I can’t breathe in / and I’m falling out of line”) and the mantras he’s leaned on to overcome – see the light…hold on.

His new album, Dreamland, is due out February 11th via Dualtone Records.

Listen to “See The Light” and watch the accompanying visual, directed by GOODNICETHANKS and featuring Shaina Cardwell and Emerson Davis:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.