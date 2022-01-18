listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Singer-songwriter and Grammy nominee Amythyst Kiah just released a hauntingly beautiful acoustic cover of Joy Division’s post-punk classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” While taking a sad song and making it sadder, she reminds us that tragedy and beauty are two sides of the same coin.

“’Love Will Tear Us Apart’ is the tragedy of knowing that the spark is gone forever,” says Kiah. “The weight of helplessness bearing down, the feeling of being alone in the presence of a partner that is emotionally and mentally miles away and is never coming back. Here’s to taking a sad song and making it sadder.”



