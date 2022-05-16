listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Earlier this year, Grammy nominated songwriter Amythyst Kiah recorded and released a touching acoustic version of Joy Division’s “Love will Tear Us Apart.” She’s returned with another song from an artist that has deeply inspired her through the years. Her unique arrangement and breathtaking vocals transforms the Tori Amos classic, “Sugar,” into a rollicking rock song. This year is the 30th anniversary of Tori’s album Little Earthquakes, which features the original version.

She shares more about the inspiration for the new song:

“Many years in ago in high school I fell in love with Tori Amos, her first 4 or 5 albums were constantly cycling on repeat. My goal was to be a guitar playing version of Tori Amos. Just the way that she writes songs, she manages to take very specific, very personal things that happened to her and can make them so the listener can fully emphasize and feel what she’s talking about even without having had that specific experience. I just thought that was such a powerful thing to be able to do that.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.