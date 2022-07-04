listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Amythyst Kiah continues to amaze us! In addition to her own great songwriting, she’s able to reinterpret songs that played a major influence in her youth, making them truly her own. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter just shared her take on Green Day’s “Hitchin’ a Ride.” She transforms the snarling pop-punk original into a powerfully hypnotic tune that tells the story of someone tormented by addiction.

She shares: “Green Day’s “Hitchin’ a Ride” is one of those songs that I loved to head-bang to when I was alone in my room, but I never really gave much thought to what Billie Joe Armstrong was actually singing about. I ended up revisiting it for this project, and when I read the lyrics while listening, I was really blown away to realize that it’s a song about a person struggling with addiction. Billie Joe has a great sense of melody and storytelling, and this song is a great example of that.”

The track is the latest from her forthcoming EP Pensive Pop out August 12th via Rounder Records. The 4-track digital release – which features her renditions of Tori Amos’ standard “Sugar” and Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” The new EP will also feature her spin on “Chained To The Rhythm” by Katy Perry.

