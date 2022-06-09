listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Andrew Bird recently released his new album, Inside Problems, his first solo record of all-original material since his 2019 album My Finest Work Yet. One of our favorite tracks on the album is “Make a Picture.”

Bird had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Make a Picture’ is about digesting images from historic events and constituting a narrative for your memory. ‘Tell us what you think you saw. Make a picture.’ We saw a lot of horror and darkness and a lot of inspiring bravery. So, what’s the story we tell after digesting? What’s the synapses’ synopsis?”

The accompanying video, directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, is a must-see, especially for cat lovers!

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



