Andy Shauf has shared the new song “Wasted On You,” the lead track from his forthcoming album, Norm. The Canadian singer-songwriter was inspired by David Lynch’s film Mulholland Drive, which led him to rewrite all of the album’s original lyrics. After writing the title track, he decided the album should have a narrative built around a character called Norm.

“The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf says. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realise that it’s sinister.”

Shauf plays every instrument on the self-produced album. Norm will be released February 10, 2023 on ANTI- Records.

“Wasted On You” is accompanied by the V Haddad-directed music video featuring comedy actress Lauren Servideo as God and Frederic Winkler as Jesus.

