Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson have collaborated for a beautiful new duet version of Olsen’s song “Big Time.” It’s also the title track of her critically-acclaimed album released in June on Jagjaguwar.

Both admirers of one another, Simpson and Olsen first connected around the release of Olsen’s 2016 album, My Woman. This new version sees a years-long conversation finally brought to fruition.

“It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head.” Olsen said of the new version in a statement.

“I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

