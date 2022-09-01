listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s been four long years since their last album. Arctic Monkeys shared the great news that that their new record, The Car, will be released October 21. It features 19 new songs written by frontman Alex Turner.

They’ve given us the first preview with the lead single, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” It has a 70s retro feel with its soaring string arrangement and piano. It’s accompanied by the cinematic video directed by Turner that will definitely take you back to the seventies.

Check out the video our listen hear! Song of the Day:

