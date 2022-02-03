listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

One of our favorite album of 2021 was Collapsed In Sunbeams, the Grammy nominated debut album from British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. She just released the emotional new single, “Softly,” that deals with the disintegration of a relationship.

“‘Softly’ is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love,” Parks said in a statement. “The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous.”

“Softly” comes with a video directed by Zhang and Knight. Their commentary about the track is below.

“For us “Softly” explored the idea of wanting something that was once perfect to end in a gentle way, and we wanted to express this using the world surrounding Arlo. We were instinctively drawn to the warm toned, hazy nostalgia of the 1960s, as we loved the idea of something universally romantic being slowly stripped away throughout the film. We based the colors of the bricks, trims and doors on mid-century painting in order to bake this romanticism into everything. The production itself was a huge challenge, as everything was captured in-camera with each piece of the set built on wheels operated by several production crew. However, we knew it was all worth it when we saw the skyscrapers dancing around Arlo for the first time.”

