listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Highly acclaimed singer-songwriter Ashe shared her sexy new single and video for “Emotional.” It will appear on her anxiously awaited sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th via Mom + Pop.

On the story behind the track, Ashe shared, “Sometimes we just take things far too seriously in love and sometimes it’s just about driving a little too fast and having a little too much fun.”

About the upcoming album, she said, “I’m stepping into a fun and sexy era. We care too much about what others think of us. When I don’t pay attention to that, the songs break through the noise. The biggest thing I want you to pull from the album is, ‘Do your thing, have fun, and don’t give a shit about what people think’.”

Check out WFPK’s Kyle Meredith’s interview with Ashe:

The psychedelic-infused video directed by Jason Lester, gives life to the carefree tune and is reminiscent of The Velvet Underground’s live performance at Andy Warhol’s Factory.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.