Band of Horses recently released their highly anticipated new album, Things Are Great, their first new record in over 5 years. The emotional opening track “Warning Signs” is inspired by a personal experience in frontman Ben Bridwell’s time on tour when he lost his voice onstage, bringing him to tears.

Bridwell explains, “I had gotten in a bad situation in Sydney, Australia—we were really overworking on that tour–and my voice went out and I actually cried at the Sydney Opera House onstage. I couldn’t sing and I just started weeping. And you can’t sing when you’re crying. It’s impossible. So that’s what the whole, like, crying at work thing was. I thought it seemed a bit universal. Everybody knows you’re not allowed to be emotional at your job, but I bet all of us have probably been through something like that. But I think it hints at other things in my life, deeper problems that seemed unsolvable at the time. I think there’s probably a few in there. Neuroses that permeate the other songs as well.”

