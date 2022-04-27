listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

We’re anxiously awaiting Beatopia, the sophomore album release from UK alt-pop star beabadoobee. It’s set to release July 15 on Dirty Hit. She recently shared the catchy dream pop tune “See You Soon,” which follows the single “Talk” released last month.

In a press statement, she stated that “See You Soon” was inspired by a solo enlightening shroom trip, giving her a newfound appreciation for life and everything around her.

“This song is about a really personal time in my life where I had to spend some time by myself to realize a lot of things and it’s one of the dearest songs that I’ve written,” Bea said recently. “It’s got this uplifting feeling and shows another side of what I do.”

Watch the official video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of Day weekday mornings at 11am.