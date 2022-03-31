listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

We’re big fans of Beach Bunny and happy to share news of their upcoming sophomore album release, Emotional Creature, out July 22nd on Mom + Pop Music! In addition, they’ve shared the new single, “Fire Escape.” It’s another upbeat, catchy power-pop tune from the Chicago quartet, and we love it!

Don’t miss their upcoming Louisville performance. 91.9 WFPK proudly presents Beach Bunny at Headliners Music Hall, Wednesday, May 25th!

Speaking about the new album, band frontwoman Lili Trifilio said: “We are always changing, growing, and adapting — it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience. We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult — but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful — we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.”

