listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Bear’s Den has shared the new song, “Blue Hours,” the title track to their 4th studio album set for release May 13 via Communion Records. The U.K.–based group (Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones) stated that it is one of their most personal records to date. The band has previously released songs “Spiders,” “All That You Are” and “Shadows”.

Speaking about the new single, the band’s Andrew Davie said, “Fundamentally ‘Blue Hours’ is a song about communicating with someone that’s hard to reach. It’s this idea of trying to have a conversation with someone through one-way glass, where they can’t even see you and there’s a real disconnect with how you’re communicating. On one level, it’s also an internal thing, where you’re trying to get through to yourself.

“I think the act of writing songs, or even trying to write anything, is the act of trying to communicate, so I think theres something in that which is interesting.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.