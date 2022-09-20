listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Toronto-based indie world-beat duo Bedouin Soundclash (Jay Malinowski and Eon Sinclair) have shared their upbeat new single, “Walk Through Fire.” It features additional vocals from Aimee from the California ska-punk band The Interrupters. The track is featured on the band’s upcoming new album, We Will Meet In A Hurricane, due out 21 October via Dine Alone Records. The new song finds the JUNO award winning and platinum selling band digging back into their musical roots on this joyful new song.

Malinowski shared, “When we finished this song, we knew that Aimee from The Interrupters would take this it to another level. We love her voice so much. It’s strong and fragile at the same time. We first met them on their California tour after we had been away for a long time. Their band has an inspiring energy.”

“The song is about not worrying about the knocks, the fires, the destruction that can happen in our lives, and that we can walk through it if we don’t lose track of each other. It’s a reflection of the longtime bond Eon and I have. Sometimes I don’t think we understand it. We can say a lot to each other without saying much.”

