English electronica/folk musician Beth Orton has just released the new song “Fractals.” The track comes off of her long-awaited new album, Weather Alive – her first since 2016’s Kidsticks. It’s due September 23 via Partisan Records.

“Fractals” is a collaboration with the saxophonist and poet Alabaster dePlume, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, along with drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile) and bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible). Orton said that both the album and new single were inspired by the deaths of producers Hal Willner and Andrew Weatherall.

“The track is a beautiful example of the nature of collaboration, where people come in as they are,” Orton said. “You’re hearing the first take. I would never have been able to conjure that music without these musicians.”

