– Me duele hasta que no me duele más. (It hurts until it no longer does.) –

Columbian band Bomba Estéreo have collaborated with French-Spanish legend Manu Chao on the new catchy tropical-pop song “Me Duele.”

“We are very happy to collaborate with one of the greatest artists ever,” Bomba Estéreo’s Simon Mejia said in a statement. “This song was created during a wonderful organic collaboration. It’s a song about how pain can always find its relief during difficult times and life can come back to its essential beauty.”

“Me duele” was created while Chao visited Colombia and stopped by the home of Bomba’s lead singer Liliana Saumet on the Caribbean coast. There is also a philanthropic element to the new song. A portion of the royalties will be donated to Costeño Social, a school near Saumet’s home.

The song is accompanied by the colorful, light-hearted video directed by Gustavo Cerquera Benjumea.

