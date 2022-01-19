listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Bright Eyes have shared their faithful re-imagining of Thin Lizzy’s classic song “Running Back.” The song not only pays tribute to one of their rock influences, but is also part of Bloomington, IN based record label Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary charity fundraiser. The release is raising funds for the New Hope For Families homeless charity.

“Thin Lizzy is one of the finest rock n roll bands of all time,” front man Conor Oberst said in a statement. “Phil Lynott’s vocal delivery and lyrics exemplify nonchalant cool. On top of that they gave the world a reason to invent the word guitarmonies. I think this is such a beautiful love song. It felt really good to sing.” He added, “I hope our music makes people feel less alone.”

