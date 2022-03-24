listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Bright Eyes recently announced their upcoming Companion EP series. They have just released of a cover version of Elliott Smith’s “St. Ides Heaven,” that features Phoebe Bridgers. The cover arrives as Bright Eyes are preparing to reissue of their entire discography. Expanded and remastered editions of the band’s first three albums—A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off The Happiness, and Fevers and Mirrors—are all due out on May 27th via Dead Oceans.

Over the course of a year, the band will reissue all nine of their studio albums. Each album will arrive with a companion EP featuring five reworked originals from the corresponding album. Each Companion EP includes a cover version of an artist they found particularly inspiring at the time of the original recording. EPs include special guests Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, M.Ward & Lavender Diamond’s Becky Star.

