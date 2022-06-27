listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Singer songwriter Brooke Annibale has shared her new single, “What If You” The song is about feeling vulnerable and taking chances. It’s a lush, dreamy pop tune showcasing a new direction and redefined sound. She digs into the mixed emotions and gentle balance of maintaining her music career while acknowledging the complicated nature of a new love.

Brooke says, “I was wondering whether or not I could carry on making music the way I had in the past. I thought, is diving back into my music career gonna knock out any mental-health progress I’ve made? Can I put out a record, be vulnerable, and do the whole cycle again? And then I realized: It’s a double-meaning metaphor. What if everything that I loved loved me back? What if I just did this? And it worked.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



