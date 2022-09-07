listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“Times were bad but what a time we had.”

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy shared the new single “We Go Back” from his upcoming album, The Blues Don’t Lie. It is set to release on September 30, which marks the 65th anniversary of the day the bluesman first arrived in Chicago from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Grammy-winning artist enlisted the help of iconic vocalist Mavis Staples for the track to reminisce about the year 1968. They recall the struggle for civil rights, the assassination of activist and social rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The good times as well as the bad. “On a balcony in Memphis. April of 1968. I never will forget what happened on that date. Times were bad but what a time we had.”

In addition to Staples, the new album includes special guests Jason Isbell, Elvis Costello and James Taylor.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

