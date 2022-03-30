listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The Ohio-based band Caamp have announced their upcoming new album, Lavender Days, due June 24th on Mom + Pop. To mark the occasion they have shared the first single, “Believe.” The song is a rousing declaration of devotion with Caamp’s signature harmonies and lead-singer Taylor Meier’s well worn vocals at the center.

The songs for Lavender Days were written during a difficult period for Meier: “The past two years have been a big learning curve for us, especially since Caamp is centered on travel and human interaction,” Taylor continued. “That all got stripped away very suddenly. I lost my livelihood, then I lost a very deep love of mine. I lost my beloved dog. Then we all got Covid. You start to lose your sanity.” “It’s nostalgic,” Meier said of the album’s title. “It can remind you of your grandmother’s perfume or maybe the air freshener in your mom’s car. It can summon up all of these incredible memories and transport you to those in-between days, which I think everybody remembers with more clarity than the big events.” Meier also commented on the single: “‘I believe in you baby’ – a mantra for yourself and for the world. It’s about sticking through the tough and heading for the sun.”

