listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Caitlin Rose has shared the new song “Nobody’s Sweetheart.” It’s the second preview of her upcoming album, CAZIMI, her first in nearly ten years. It follows the lead single “Black Obsidian.” Rose’s new album will be released on November 18th through Missing Piece Records.

“For a long time I was doing a little series on Instagram where I would punchline all of the old sheet music I was collecting,” Rose explained. “There’s a 1924 tune called ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ and I added ‘and nobody’s fool’ as a crack. I ended up taking it down because I knew it would be a really fun one to write. Daniel Tashian just happened to be on my schedule that week and was the perfect musical cohort to explore this. I wanted something anthemic and fun (and easy) to play in sets and that definitely scratched the itch.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Speaking about the Austin Leih-directed video, she said, “Similarly, the video just came out of wanting to ride horses and, more specifically, that I always thought Nobody’s Sweetheart was a perfect racing name. We were able to film at the Loretta Lynn ranch thanks to some amazing friends. Crystal Lynn patiently guided me through an entire week’s worth of riding lessons in one day. I’m so thankful to the Lynn family for one of the best days I’ve had in a long time and for this perfect opportunity to become a born again horse girl.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.