listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“I was living that ‘combust to the sun’ narrative and the burnout was inevitable.”

It’s been nearly a decade since her last album, 2013’s The Stand-In. Acclaimed Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose has announced her new project, CAZIMI, with the lead track, “Black Obsidian.”

Rose shared this about the new song: “I think it’s common for people to fall into or back into difficult relationships after great personal setbacks. They can give you a kind of escape from yourself. It gives you this mostly impossible puzzle of trying to figure out what it is the other person is missing, what you could give them to make them whole, then depriving yourself of it in the process. It’s projection for the sake of purpose, loving someone knowing that they will always disappoint you. Because wouldn’t you want them to do the same?”

She added this about the abum: “I was never prepared to take on everything that happened to me in my early twenties. Being all of a sudden thrust into spotlights that I had little business being under was rarely empowering, often more so debilitating, and being in the rush of it all, I never could quite catch up. I was living that ‘combust to the sun’ narrative and the burnout was inevitable.”

According to a press release, the album title refers to “the astrological term for when a planet is in such close proximity to the sun that it’s considered to be in the heart of it.” CAZIMI will be available November 18th via Missing Piece records.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.