listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Calexico (Joey Burns and John Convertino) have shared a new song, “Rambler.” It’s their first new single since the release of their latest album, El Mirador, which came out in April via ANTI-.

Stripped down, loose and fun, Calexico has shared the new track “Rambler” a song reminiscent of their earliest tracks. Co-founding member of the band Joey Burns says the track is inspired by time spent in the Northwest, from Idaho and Montana to Oregon and Washington.

“Throughout these travels I kept seeing ghosts looking for someone to sing their stories,” Burns said. “When John [Covertino] and I met up to record, the music came together in a flash, and you can feel that spark of spontaneity between the acoustic guitar and drums when you listen. Later on we added some slide guitar (Connor Gallaher) and backing vocals (Luke Ydstie) to build splashes of color and character.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.