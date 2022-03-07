listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Calexico have shared the new track “Harness The Wind” from their upcoming album El Mirador. The group led by singer Joey Burns and drummer John Convertino along with longtime bandmate Sergio Mendoza, teamed up with longtime collaborator Sam Beam of Iron & Wine who provided backing vocals.

“When we recorded ‘Harness the Wind’ it felt like we tapped into a spark of bright light and positivity,” explained Joey Burns in a statement. “Everything fell together quickly and naturally. With the shiny electric guitar weaving in and out of John and Sergio’s propelling drums and bass, the song always had a vibe that stood out from the other songs. We sent the tracks to Sam Beam to add his vocals on the chorus which made the tune float even more. It’s a song about hope and sharing compassion to fellow travelers and dreamers who are trying to find their way.”

El Mirador arrives through ANTI- Records on April 8.

