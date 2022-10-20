listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

We’ve been anxiously awaiting Caroline Polachek’s sophomore album release, due early next year. She’s just shared the third preview with the new track, “Sunset.” It’s an upbeat flamenco-inspired tune full of hand claps and Spanish guitar that accompany Polachek’s lush vocals. The collage-style music video, co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson, was filmed in Barcelona.

“Resolution is so rare in life, but music is unnaturally full of it,” Polachek noted. “A sunset is the biggest pop cliché ever, because it’s a perfect resolution. Ennio Morricone passed away a few months before Salvador (Sega Bodega) and I started “Sunset”, and the folkloric, epic tone of the spaghetti western sunset played on my mind. I wanted an operatic chorus with no lyrics, but salted with some very real disillusionment: past all the distraction, dead ends, and false promises of the world is the love we too often take for granted. That’s my sunset.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



