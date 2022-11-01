listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Indie pop singer/songwriter/producer Caroline Rose is back with her first new music in two years. Her stunning new single “Love / Lover / Friend” is sonically unlike anything she’s released before. With a meditative cinematic feel, it builds slowly with softly layered vocals and lush orchestration.

She commented that it’s “about the experience of commitment and the confusing dance that takes place finding your roles within it.” “When I was younger, I remember having so many feelings it felt like I would explode if I didn’t express them somehow. This felt similar to that—very pure and direct.”

Rose added about the self-produced track, “I was listening pretty exclusively to vocalists for a while, including Le Mystére des Voix Bulgares, and other artists who used their voices in very different ways to great effect: Sussan Deyhim, Yma Sumac, Sheila Chandra, Huun-Huur-Tu, and Hamlet Gonashvili. I would listen to them sing and it felt like we were directly connected.”

She experimented with tape effects and combined analog and digital recording processes. “There is a feeling that comes with recording in a certain way. When you’re dealing with tape, you’re printing something that decays. There is a life-like element to it. When you work in digital formats, there’s a kind of detachment from that humanness. I wanted to feel like both.”

