listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Twenty-one year old Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey recently released his debut album, Nervous At Night, on Saddest Factory Records. The record finds Hickey detailing life’s graceless passage between teenage years and adulthood, and all of the noise that permeates. Hickey has always navigated the intricacies of life through a musical lens, both as a child of two musicians and as an artist who has surrounded himself with talented peers.

“It feels almost too good to be true,” Hickey says of the small crew of friends that assisted him on the record—label boss and childhood friend Phoebe Bridgers, producer Marshall Vore, and fellow musicians Harrison Whitford, Christian Lee Hutson and Mason Stoops who are featured on the album.

The title track,“‘Nervous At Night’ is one of the first songs that was written for this album,” Hickey explains. “It captures a lot of the anxiety and beauty that comes with growing up and having new feelings. It’s a song about being nervous for no particular reason, which is a running theme on this album, and also one that I think a lot of people, particularly of my generation, can relate to.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.