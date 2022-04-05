listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

LA based singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson released his anxiously awaited sophomore album Quitters last week, the day after his Louisville appearance with Bright Eyes at Old Foresters Paristown Hall. The project was produced by his regular collaborator Phoebe Bridgers and her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst. Hutson has also shared a video for the new song “Rubberneckers” which features backing vocals from Bridgers.

Commenting on the video, Hutson said, “The last time I danced was at the 8th grade social and it was mainly just swaying to ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ but I wanted to showcase what a natural, gifted dancer I am.” Huston collaborated with directors and friends Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh on the video.

Watch and listen below.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.