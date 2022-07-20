listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

They have the honor of being the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records. Fresh from a run of shows opening for Bridgers this summer, acclaimed recording artist Claud is back with the catchy, upbeat new single “Go Home!”. It’s their first new material of 2022 following last year’s critically-acclaimed debut album, Super Monster.

Speaking about the track, Claud says, “Go Home! is about falling into that hole of feeling awkward and uncomfortable in your own skin that all you crave is going home and sliding into whatever is familiar.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.