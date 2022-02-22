listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Certainly, one of our favorite albums from 2021 is Courtney Barnett’s, “Things Take Time, Take Time.” Another song we can’t get enough of is the latest single, “If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight.” It’s a joyous pop song about being in love and that feeling of being in love.

In Courtney’s words – “I think my stance in the past was like, ‘There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it. “‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ comes from the state of where my head was at — trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

